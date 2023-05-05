Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 442 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 107.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,111.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackstone Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BX. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. CICC Research started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.04.

NYSE:BX opened at $80.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.90. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $123.18. The stock has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

