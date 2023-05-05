Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,123 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.30.

Workday stock opened at $181.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.33, a PEG ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.55 and its 200 day moving average is $183.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $206.68.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. Workday’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also

