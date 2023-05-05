LPL Financial LLC Sells 55,179 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 747,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,179 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.47% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $39,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 85.7% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $981.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $47.34 and a 52 week high of $56.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average of $53.49.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

