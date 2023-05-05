Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $315.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $288.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $300.86.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $284.63 on Tuesday. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.56. The stock has a market cap of $108.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.36.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,593.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,420 shares of company stock valued at $86,317,863. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

