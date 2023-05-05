Metis Global Partners LLC Makes New $558,000 Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 68,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 47,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Bank of America lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 2.2 %

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,691.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,691.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $102.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.87. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.