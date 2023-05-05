Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,613 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,857,000 after purchasing an additional 318,997 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,217,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,504,000 after acquiring an additional 791,358 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 24,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,881,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,265.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $40.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.