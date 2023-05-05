The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,769 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after buying an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemours by 1,845.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,588,000 after buying an additional 946,210 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chemours by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,324,000 after buying an additional 932,063 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chemours by 214.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after buying an additional 895,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Chemours by 428.1% during the third quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 768,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,954,000 after buying an additional 623,307 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of CC stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.87. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.73% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

Insider Transactions at Chemours

In other news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $983,086.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,232.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Featured Articles

