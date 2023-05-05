Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $313,000 in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRE. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the second quarter worth about $70,860,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Veris Residential during the second quarter worth about $13,575,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Veris Residential during the second quarter worth about $8,578,000. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Veris Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $8,800,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Veris Residential by 13.7% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,901,000 after purchasing an additional 484,934 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have commented on VRE shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veris Residential from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.
Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.
