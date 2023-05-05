Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 2,277 American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $114.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.43 and a 12-month high of $150.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.84.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

