Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at $541,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $10.68 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $250.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.44 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. DigitalBridge Group’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DBRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

See Also

