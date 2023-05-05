Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 11,713 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,713 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. owned about 0.06% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $23.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PTGX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline includes PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943. The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

