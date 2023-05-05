13,837 Shares in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,837 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 335.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 84.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 62.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

ACI Worldwide Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $23.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $451.81 million during the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.00%. Analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

