Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $18,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876,930 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after acquiring an additional 582,095 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,149 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,917,000 after purchasing an additional 158,496 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,504,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,004,000 after purchasing an additional 206,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MET. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

MetLife Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of MET opened at $54.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.26%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.