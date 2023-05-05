Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 2,934 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 160,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,903,000 after acquiring an additional 32,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $105.67 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $134.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.26 and its 200 day moving average is $113.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,004 shares of company stock worth $3,223,514. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Articles

