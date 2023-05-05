iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 151.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,701 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $119.04 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.26 and a 52-week high of $121.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.62.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.201 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.