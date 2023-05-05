Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $19.97 Million Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 387,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,193 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $19,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1,304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.84. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $55.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

