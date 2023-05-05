Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $18.04 Million Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,601 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.54% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $18,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.87. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $47.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

