Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 25,847 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,847 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $20,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 82.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.61. The firm has a market cap of $87.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

