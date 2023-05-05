Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 10,426 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,426 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 3.77% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $19,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 119,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $31.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $32.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average of $31.50.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Profile

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.