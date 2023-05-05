iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,013 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.64% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $18,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XT. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4,181.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,678,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428,690 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,561,000 after acquiring an additional 674,580 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 493,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,344,000 after purchasing an additional 124,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 277,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 65,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 230,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 23,804 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

Shares of XT opened at $50.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average is $51.70. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.14.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

