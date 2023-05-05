Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528,272 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,835 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $18,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.43 per share, for a total transaction of $68,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 908,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,281,617.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.43 per share, for a total transaction of $68,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 908,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,281,617.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.95 per share, with a total value of $113,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 31,346 shares of company stock worth $1,036,837 in the last ninety days. 4.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $27.09 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FFIN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.