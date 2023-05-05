Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,998 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.94% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $19,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 844,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,978,000 after acquiring an additional 404,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 372,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,232,000 after buying an additional 236,159 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 322,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,963,000 after acquiring an additional 143,617 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 72.9% during the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 173,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after buying an additional 72,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the third quarter valued at $7,186,000.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CLTL opened at $105.56 on Friday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 12-month low of $104.81 and a 12-month high of $105.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.45.

About Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

