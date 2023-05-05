Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,336,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,310 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $18,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $55,808,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,064,000 after buying an additional 1,413,756 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 295.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,599,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,475,000 after buying an additional 1,194,906 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 206.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,275,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,324,000 after buying an additional 859,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,720,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,417,000 after buying an additional 601,916 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average is $14.35. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Further Reading

