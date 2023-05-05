Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Reduced by HC Wainwright

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.06. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $30.14.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $105.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,187,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,037,000 after acquiring an additional 719,416 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,915,000 after buying an additional 458,414 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,288,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,037,000 after buying an additional 91,400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,740,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,754,000 after buying an additional 114,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,499,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,217,000 after acquiring an additional 89,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

