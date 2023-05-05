Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for EQB Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:EQB)

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for EQB in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.62. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $10.31 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for EQB’s FY2024 earnings at $11.60 EPS.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.12. EQB had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 36.27%. The company had revenue of C$267.83 million during the quarter.

EQB has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EQB from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of EQB from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of EQB opened at C$61.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.46. EQB has a one year low of C$44.81 and a one year high of C$70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

