First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,175 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.65% of First Trust Water ETF worth $20,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIW. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FIW opened at $82.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.59. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.99.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.