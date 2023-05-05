Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,035 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $20,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth $221,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $638.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.90.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

