D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Position Decreased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,122 shares of company stock worth $202,544 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. UBS Group increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.77.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $107.22 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.60 and its 200-day moving average is $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

