IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 1,908 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,680 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,561 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 2,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.31.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $145.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.40 and a 200-day moving average of $156.23. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.09 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $10.89. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

