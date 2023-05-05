Metis Global Partners LLC Has $561,000 Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 135.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,086 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,306 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,666,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

MOS opened at $38.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average is $48.06.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.02%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

