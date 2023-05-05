IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.23.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $71.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.00. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $78.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.43.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.50. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

