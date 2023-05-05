Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Holdings Lowered by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,071,836 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 8,931 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $40,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,583 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,293 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,441 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $35.22 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

