The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,739 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,907.1% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $171.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.79. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 813.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Clorox from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.08.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

