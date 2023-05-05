TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 52.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 50.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Down 2.9 %

TransUnion stock opened at $63.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.72 and its 200-day moving average is $62.55. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $902.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $459,050.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,424.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $459,050.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,958. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

