Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cummins by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Cummins by 721.3% during the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cummins Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $221.45 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.91. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Stories

