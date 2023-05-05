Shell Asset Management Co. Has $612,000 Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 227,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,640,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 399.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 741,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 592,979 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 919.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 150,562 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $9,356,000. 21.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. 86 Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.18.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Shares of TME stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.81.

(Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.