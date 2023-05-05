Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $63.36, but opened at $66.40. Dine Brands Global shares last traded at $68.77, with a volume of 145,339 shares trading hands.

The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $213.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Dine Brands Global

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 600 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $41,514.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at $528,542.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.84.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

