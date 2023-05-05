Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 918 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,289,000 after purchasing an additional 972,746 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after acquiring an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 486,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,564,000 after acquiring an additional 257,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,954,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications Stock Down 2.3 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHTR. Truist Financial raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $482.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $348.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $515.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $349.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.98.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading

