Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TEAM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.05.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $150.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.47 and a 200 day moving average of $154.16. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of -108.73 and a beta of 0.82. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $300.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $43,028.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,114,166.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.75, for a total transaction of $1,591,436.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,034 shares in the company, valued at $49,334,531.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $43,028.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,114,166.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,329 shares of company stock valued at $45,638,543. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

