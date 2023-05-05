Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Price Target Lowered to $1.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.30 to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TELL. Bank of America downgraded Tellurian from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian Stock Performance

Shares of TELL stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.26. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.17 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Charif Souki sold 195,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $236,216.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,659,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,163.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 16,167,552 shares of company stock worth $24,491,453 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tellurian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,741,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 27.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,631,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,768,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,317,000 after purchasing an additional 436,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tellurian by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,019,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,152,000 after acquiring an additional 293,681 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Tellurian by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,422,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

(Get Rating)

Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.