Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 115,795 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,512,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 408,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 87,546 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 392,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 20,828 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MLN opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

