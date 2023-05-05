First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) by 118.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTXO opened at $19.09 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53. The stock has a market cap of $133.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

