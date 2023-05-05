Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stock Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGXU. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 766.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2,801.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.01. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.86.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.