Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,359 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 235,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $1,826,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

National Retail Properties Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE NNN opened at $44.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.71. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.91.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 43.64%. The firm had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.58%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.