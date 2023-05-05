Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,986 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,872 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,522 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,332 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,486 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEP opened at $51.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.89. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $51.58 and a 12 month high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.8425 per share. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 86.21%.

Several analysts have commented on NEP shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In other news, Director Peter H. Kind acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,822.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

