Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 471 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

About Alibaba Group

NYSE BABA opened at $82.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.69. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

