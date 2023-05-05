Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 464 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY opened at $75.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.74. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

