Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 220.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Members Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,670,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 17,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.24. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $125.69.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

