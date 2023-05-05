Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 193.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $91.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.41. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $94.67.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

