Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,261 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 635.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,282,000 after acquiring an additional 370,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,982,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.25.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

NYSE ATO opened at $117.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.71 and a 12-month high of $121.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Further Reading

